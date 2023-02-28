No. 12 Vols host Arkansas for Senior Night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 12 Tennessee hits the hardwood in Thompson-Boling Arena for the final time this season on Tuesday, taking on Arkansas for Senior Night at 9 p.m. ET.

Tennessee (21-8, 10-6 SEC) is coming off a 40-point home win over South Carolina on Saturday, 85-45.

Josiah-Jordan James returned after missing four straight games due to injury to score a team-high 18 points while Zakai Zeigler had his fifth points/assists double-double of the season with 13 points and a career-high 11 assists.

The Vols have won five of their last seven meetings with Arkansas and split the pair of meetings last year. Tennessee has won four straight home games against the Razorbacks, including a 78-74 win last season, which was also contested on Senior Day

Up next, Tennessee finishes its regular season Saturday on the road, taking on Auburn for the second time this season. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.

