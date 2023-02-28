No. 12 Vols host Arkansas for Senior Night

No. 12 Tennessee hits the hardwood in Thompson-Boling Arena for the final time this season.
University of Tennessee basketball practice
By Zack Rickens
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 12 Tennessee hits the hardwood in Thompson-Boling Arena for the final time this season on Tuesday, taking on Arkansas for Senior Night at 9 p.m. ET.

Tennessee (21-8, 10-6 SEC) is coming off a 40-point home win over South Carolina on Saturday, 85-45.

Josiah-Jordan James returned after missing four straight games due to injury to score a team-high 18 points while Zakai Zeigler had his fifth points/assists double-double of the season with 13 points and a career-high 11 assists.

The Vols have won five of their last seven meetings with Arkansas and split the pair of meetings last year. Tennessee has won four straight home games against the Razorbacks, including a 78-74 win last season, which was also contested on Senior Day

Up next, Tennessee finishes its regular season Saturday on the road, taking on Auburn for the second time this season. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on I-40 West at Midway road
Two killed in deadly crash on I-40 West
Lisa Edwards died on Feb. 6, after becoming unresponsive in a KPD cruiser.
‘They treated her like she’s trash’ | Lisa Edwards’ family reacts to body camera video
Main Street in Saltillo, Tennessee, dead ends into the Tennessee River.
Man dies ‘pleading for help’ after unknowingly driving into Tennessee River
A semi-truck overturned on Newport Highway, spilling thousands of cans of Bush’s Baked Beans...
Thousands of cans of Bush’s Baked Beans spill after semi-truck wreck
One of them was found with suspected cocaine while the another suspected heroin.
Knoxville venue shuts down concert after three possible drug overdoses

Latest News

Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick (1) looks to pass as Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) defends...
Zeigler named Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist
Webb School head football coach
David Meske to be inducted into TSSAA Hall of Fame
Ice Vols turn to Vol Nation for help to get to nationals.
Ice Vols turning to Vol Nation for help as funding for championship trip hangs in the balance
Neyland Stadium
NCAA gives 4 former Tennessee staffers under Jeremy Pruitt with show-cause penalties, CBS report says