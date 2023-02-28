‘Overwhelmed by the support’ | Community hosts vigil for Lisa Edwards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, the community came together in front of the City-County Building to honor Lisa Edwards, the 60-year-old woman who died in Knoxville Police Department custody.

The vigil and protest were organized by Charlie McNish, who said the body camera footage of Edwards’ arrest made them physically sick.

Brad Cox, Edwards’ brother, couldn’t even watch all of the body camera footage. He was at the vigil to mourn his sister. “It’s like a nightmare, like a bad dream that won’t go away,” he said.

In the body camera footage, Edwards was seen asking for help, but her calls went unheard. She later became unresponsive in the back of a KPD cruiser and later died the next day.

“Their job is to protect and serve. I didn’t see - they did not do that. They did, actually the opposite of that,” said McNish, who started a Facebook group called Justice For Lisa Edwards.

“I’ve seen dogs on the street treated better than she was,” Cox said.

The group had nearly 1,500 members, and some were moved to come to the vigil on Monday.

“They are very upset, they are angry, they’re mad. They want action. They want something to be done about this incident,” said McNish.

The family also wanted something to be done.

“Our family would like to see a memorial here in Knoxville,” Cox said. “There’s going to be other things that we’d like, but that would be showing some, maybe a little bit of remorse.”

August Boylan, Edwards’ daughter-in-law, said that the family was working with a lawyer to see if a lawsuit is necessary.

Boylan was thrilled with the community’s show of support.

“We’re overwhelmed by the support. To think that nobody, none of them know her. None of them knew her. But, so many people have said how horrible it is,” Boylan said.

“It means the world to me. I know she’s looking down,” Cox tearfully said.

The family set up a GoFundMe for Edwards’ memorial and legal expenses.

