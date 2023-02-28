Police charge two felons trying to buy guns from Knoxville gun show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers charged two convicted felons after they attended a gun show at the Knoxville Expo Center, according to incident reports obtained by WVLT News.

The first person charged, Kevin Bailey, was taken into custody because he was instructing someone else, a woman who was at the gun show with him, on which gun to buy, one of the reports said. Additionally, KPD said that Bailey had picked up and handled multiple guns while the woman, whose purchase was eventually denied, filled out paperwork.

Bailey was taken into custody during a traffic stop after he and the woman left, the report said. He was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The second person, Amir Ali Rowans, reportedly tipped off officers because he was on Facetime with someone who was telling him which guns to buy. Police said that the Facetime tactic is common among felons trying to buy guns.

Rowans was able to buy at least one gun, according to the report, and took it to a car outside before returning to the show. Inside the show, officers said Rowans was wearing a face covering to mask his identity.

Once the officers approached Rowans, he reportedly gave them a false name and birthday. Further investigation revealed to the officers that Rowans had given them his brother’s name and was a felon, convicted of promoting prostitution in 2018, the report said.

Rowans was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

