Police: Man tips waitress for meal before robbing Waffle House

Police said a suspect robbed a Waffle House after eating a meal and paying for it there.
Police said a suspect robbed a Waffle House after eating a meal and paying for it there.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA (Gray News) – Oklahoma police said a man was arrested after he paid for a meal and even tipped the waitress before deciding to rob a Waffle House.

The Tulsa Police Department made a post on Facebook saying officers responded to a call for an armed robbery just before noon on Thursday.

On the way to the restaurant, officers said they saw what appeared to be the suspect running southbound along a retaining wall of the highway. Police later identified him as Victor DonJuan Medina.

Authorities took Medina into custody and recovered a gun he was carrying.

During an investigation, police said they found out Medina ate at the Waffle House before the robbery. He paid for his meal and even tipped the waitress before pulling a gun on an employee, demanding cash from the register and running out.

Police said Medina was charged with robbery with a firearm.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main Street in Saltillo, Tennessee, dead ends into the Tennessee River.
Man dies ‘pleading for help’ after unknowingly driving into Tennessee River
The crash happened on I-40 West at Midway road
Two killed in deadly crash on I-40 West
Lisa Edwards’ daughter-in-law says Fort Sanders and KPD officials have conflicting stories
‘I am going to die’ | KPD releases body camera footage of incident involving in-custody death
Knoxville fire crews responded to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center for a water main break...
Fort Sanders investigating following death of Lisa Edwards, representative says
Corley and Whitlock
Knoxville teen recovered by human trafficking unit

Latest News

Detective Marcus Parton
Knox Co. deputy rescues person from Tennessee River
Antonio Betts is facing several charges including attempted felony murder and fleeing and...
‘You’re going to die today’: Man flees traffic stop, drags officers with car, officials say
Source: (Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)
Convicted child rapist sentenced in Claiborne County
Tennessee Valley Authority seeking community comments.
More than two months after blackouts, TVA still provides few answers