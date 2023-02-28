Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe to offer 1998 prices

The restaurant will celebrate their 25th anniversary by serving some menu items at their starting price.
25 years ago, Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe opened at The Colonnade.
25 years ago, Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe opened at The Colonnade.(Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe is celebrating its 25th anniversary by partying like it’s 1998.

Starting on Wednesday, the restaurant will serve some menu items at their starting price from 25 years ago. There will be a new offer each week through the end of March.

Here are the deals available:

  • March 1-5 – Traditional Hummus Dip for $2 (6 oz. portion)
  • March 6-12 – Greek Lemon Chicken Soup for $3.50
  • March 13 - 19 – Greek Salad for $5.75 (no protein)
  • March 20 - 26 – Taziki Dip for $2 (6 oz. portion)
  • March 27 - 31 – A FREE Commemorative 25th Anniversary Cup with every beverage purchase (while supplies last).

Restaurant officials said that the Taziki’'s locations will also play 90s music throughout the month.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on I-40 West at Midway road
Two killed in deadly crash on I-40 West
Lisa Edwards died on Feb. 6, after becoming unresponsive in a KPD cruiser.
‘They treated her like she’s trash’ | Lisa Edwards’ family reacts to body camera video
Main Street in Saltillo, Tennessee, dead ends into the Tennessee River.
Man dies ‘pleading for help’ after unknowingly driving into Tennessee River
A semi-truck overturned on Newport Highway, spilling thousands of cans of Bush’s Baked Beans...
Thousands of cans of Bush’s Baked Beans spill after semi-truck wreck
One of them was found with suspected cocaine while the another suspected heroin.
Knoxville venue shuts down concert after three possible drug overdoses

Latest News

"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
‘Disturbed and embarrassed’ | KPD police chief reacts to Lisa Edwards
Heavy rain arrives late Wednesday
Heavy rain returns before a cold front and WVLT First Alert Weather Day
The crash happened on I-40 West at Midway road
Two killed in deadly crash on I-40 West
Ice Vols turn to Vol Nation for help to get to nationals.
Ice Vols turning to Vol Nation for help as funding for championship trip hangs in the balance