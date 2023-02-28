Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe to offer 1998 prices

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe is celebrating its 25th anniversary by partying like it’s 1998.

Starting on Wednesday, the restaurant will serve some menu items at their starting price from 25 years ago. There will be a new offer each week through the end of March.

Here are the deals available:

March 1-5 – Traditional Hummus Dip for $2 (6 oz. portion)

March 6-12 – Greek Lemon Chicken Soup for $3.50

March 13 - 19 – Greek Salad for $5.75 (no protein)

March 20 - 26 – Taziki Dip for $2 (6 oz. portion)

March 27 - 31 – A FREE Commemorative 25th Anniversary Cup with every beverage purchase (while supplies last).

Restaurant officials said that the Taziki’'s locations will also play 90s music throughout the month.

