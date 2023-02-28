Tickets for Knoxville’s first ever professional soccer game go on sale Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Professional soccer is coming to Knoxville, and fans can secure tickets for the first pro soccer game in Knoxville history starting Wednesday.

One Knoxville Sporting Club finished a successful inaugural season last year in the USL League Two semi-pro league. Following a division championship win and a playoff run, the team is now set to start its USL League One professional run on March 18.

“From the outset, One Knox promised to bring professional soccer to Knoxville,” said One Knox Partner Drew McKenna. “On March 18th, that promise becomes a reality. In a city with such an incredible sporting culture, we can’t wait to add Pro Soccer. Get your tickets on March 1st - Don’t miss history!”

The club secured a home field - the University of Tennessee’s Regal Stadium - late last year after announcing their promotion to USL League One. Also included in that advancement was a national schedule and a season-long streaming partnership with ESPN+.

In March, OKSC faces off against Lexington SC. As it stands, OKSC is reporting that nearly 1,000 season ticket holders will be in attendance. Those interested in picking up tickets can do so here.

