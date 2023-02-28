WATCH: Funeral services held for MPD officer Geoffrey Redd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friends and family of Memphis Police officer Geoffrey Redd said their final goodbye Tuesday.

Officer Redd’s funeral was held at Hope Church in Cordova on Tuesday.

He was shot in the line of duty on Feb. 2 at the Poplar-White Station Library and died from his injuries two weeks later.

The person Memphis police say shot him was shot and killed in return fire from another MPD officer.

He leaves behind a wife, three children, and four grandchildren.

People who knew Officer Geoffrey Redd described him as someone who was caring, compassionate and went out of his way to serve others.

He served as an officer for 15 years.

His fellow officers say he was a leader in the community and within the Memphis Police Department that will be hard to replace.

