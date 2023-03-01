Fan-favorite Zakai Zeigler carried off floor with leg injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler was injured in the game against Arkansas on Tuesday night.

It was a non-contact injury to the left knee that took Zeigler off the court for the night. He did not put any weight on the leg as trainers helped him off.

Also on Tuesday, Zeigler was named a Naismith Defensive Play of the Year semifinalist.

Never heard TBA this quiet during a game. ZZ carried off the floor with a leg injury. pic.twitter.com/r1p56VK9MY — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) March 1, 2023

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.