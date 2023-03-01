Fan-favorite Zakai Zeigler carried off floor with leg injury

Zakai Zeigler did not put any weight on the leg as he was carried off the floor.
Zakai Zeigler
Zakai Zeigler(James Boofer)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler was injured in the game against Arkansas on Tuesday night.

It was a non-contact injury to the left knee that took Zeigler off the court for the night. He did not put any weight on the leg as trainers helped him off.

Also on Tuesday, Zeigler was named a Naismith Defensive Play of the Year semifinalist.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

