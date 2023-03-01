Heavy rain tonight then another round of stronger storms and a First Alert Weather Day Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds and winds increase today, ahead of widespread heavy rain and storms. We’ll have a lull in the rainfall tomorrow, before more rain and then stronger storms moves through with a WVLT First Alert Weather Day Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s mostly clear morning, and cool but still warmer than average, with a lows in the low to mid 40s for most of our area.

Clouds and winds gradually increase today. It’s partly cloudy most of the day, but becoming mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. A southwesterly wind increase from light to a 10 to 15 mph sustained wind and occasional gusts around 20 mph. We’ll warm to around 76 degrees.

Showers increase this evening, then widespread, heavy rain soaks our area throughout the night. This is 100% coverage and most of the night, with some thunderstorms gusts of 35 mph. This can leave standing water or some high water spots by the morning, with 1 to 2 inches and isolated higher amounts. We’ll drop to around 59 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain tapers off early Thursday morning, but we’ll still see clouds and some showers throughout the day Thursday. The high will be around 66 degrees, with a southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph.

Scattered batches of rain return Thursday evening through the overnight, but the intensity picks up during the day Friday. That’s when gusts of 50+ mph can cause damage, plus the timing of downpours and storms during the afternoon commute warrant our WVLT First Alert Weather Day. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible as well. We’ll have a midday high of 72 degrees, then a small dip in temperatures and gradually cooling and decreasing winds by the evening.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the weekend is cooler with a stray snow shower possible in the mountains. Highs are back in the upper 50s, which is average for this time of the year. If you’ve been putting out plants, it will be in the mid-30s in the Valley and freezing in the higher elevations Sunday morning.

