KISS coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rock n’ Roll legends KISS announced the final shows of their tour, called The End of the Road Tour, Wednesday. One of those stops is in Knoxville.

The final leg of the tour kicks off in October in Austin, Texas with stops all over the United States and Canada before ending in New York City. Knoxville is slated for a Nov. 24, 2023 show.

Tickets go on sale to the public Monday, March 10 here.

