Knox County Schools teachers named Teacher of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday night, nearly 200 teachers met to honor the teachers who went above and beyond for the annual Teacher of the Year banquet.

Each school in the district had teachers represented at the banquet and gave one an award.

Three teachers, one from each grade cluster, were announced as district winners.

Jill Wise, a 3rd-grade teacher from Mooreland Heights Elementary, was announced as the elementary school Teacher of The Year. David Gronto, a 6th-grade science teacher with Holston Middle, was given the district-wide award, and Rebecca Nutter, an AP Geography teacher with Bearden High School, was the teacher of the year for high school.

