Knoxville man facing second-degree murder charge in fentanyl death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the fentanyl death of another man, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

Justin Spencer Russell, who goes by the alias “Nacho,” was charged after he gave the drug to the victim, according to the documents. While the victim was the one who used the fentanyl, the charge goes to Russell for delivering it to him.

Fentanyl has been growing in popularity in the Knoxville and Knox County, prompting law enforcement to form the “313 Initiative,” a partnership between East Tennessee and Detroit law enforcement aimed at stemming drug trade between Knoxville and Detroit.

The initiative has seen 60 drug arrests in just two months, according to District Attorney Charme Allen. During a late February arrest, law enforcement seized more than two pounds of fentanyl.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration lists fentanyl as being 50 times more potent than heroin, making it an extremely dangerous substance to use, even in small amounts.

