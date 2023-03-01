No. 12 Vols roast Hogs in costly win at last home game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Olivier Nkamhoua scored 16 points to lead the No. 12 Vols to a 75-57 victory over Arkansas on Tuesday night. Nkamhoua stepped up early in the game and had 10 points to lead Tennessee to a 34-25 halftime advantage.

The excitement of senior night quickly turned to a feeling of concern. Three minutes into the game, sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler, who brings energy on offense and defense, went down with an apparent injury to his left knee. Ziegler was deemed done for the night as the evaluation process began.

Santiago Vescovi, who took over the role of point guard for Zeigler, added 14 points, and Josiah-Jordan James scored 11.

Tennessee’s defense was terrific at holding Arkansas, which came into the game with an SEC-leading 48% shooting average from the field to just 37% from the floor.

Where Tennessee really won this game was inside. The Vols ended with 42 points in the paint to only 18 for the Razorbacks.

The Vols finished their home schedule with a 14-2 record, losing to Kentucky and Missouri. Freshman Julian Phillips, who missed four games with a hip flexor injury, returned Tuesday night and will be needed if Zeigler can not return.

Seniors Santi Vescovi, Nkamhoua, Josiah-Jordan James Uros Plavsic and Tyreke Key were honored Tuesday night. They have helped Rick Barnes maintain a culture and level of success now associated with this program.

A success that included the program’s first SEC Tournament title since 1979.

Tennessee is one of four teams battling for fourth place in the SEC standings and a double-bye in the SEC Tourney. The Vols close out the regular season Saturday at Auburn.

