One of the founders of the Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department dies at 72

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 1977 there was a need for first responders in the rural area of Waldens Creek when Danny Fox decided to offer a solution.

Fox was among the founding members of the Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department, which paved the way for the life-saving work they do today.

On Saturday, Fox passed away at 72 years old, according to a Facebook post by the very department he helped start.

“Everyone knew of him as that guy who was always there and was helpful, and that’s always how he’ll be remembered,” said Assistant Chief Steve Schmidt who was also a close friend of Fox.

From the department’s earliest days, Fox would work fires without much of the gear they use today, as he risked his life to help protect others while eventually gaining the title of captain.

“He would fight fires back then without the proper gear and it was just, ‘Go out there and get the job done,’” said Schmidt.

Without a central dispatch unit in the 70s, crews heard about fires through word of mouth and would get there as quickly as possible to help others.

At one point, Fox was recognized in the local newspaper for his efforts in trying to save the life of an elderly man who he believed was trapped inside a burning home.

The department remains staffed with volunteers nearly 50 years later, which has highlighted the principles that Fox instilled in the department when it was created.

“He was a true hero. He was a really really good person. He had the community upfront first. It wasn’t about him; it was about the community and how he could make things better,” said Schmidt.

Fox will be buried on Wednesday in Sevierville and his number 904 with the department will be retired.

