Parking fees begin at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Officials said the fees will be used for staff and park maintenance.
By John Pirsos
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Visitors will now have to pay for parking at he Great Smoky Mountains National Park this year. It had been free for years. But now, the park is going to use the money to help maintain the trails.

Wednesday was the first day of the ‘Park it Forward’ program. Everyone looking to explore the Great Smoky Mountains had to buy a parking pass.

Park officials said there were three types of passes; $5 for a daily pass, $15 for a weekly tag, and $40 for an annual pass.

People can buy daily and weekly passes at a kiosk. Annual passes had to be purchased online, or at the visitor’s center. All of the tags go right on your dashboard.

Park officials said the money will be used to hire more staff, and to clean up the park.

“The revenue will also be used to help things like trail maintenance and increased custodial service across the park to increase trash collection and increase cleaning at facilities,” public affairs specialist for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Emily Davis said.

Some park goers told WVLT News they’re in-favor of the parking tags because it’s a small fee, and they think the money used to maintain the trails will bring more people to the park.

As for enforcement, park officials said they’ll have staff at the ticket kiosks to help people buy tags. They’ll also give people friendly reminders, in case they forget to buy one. Park officials are only going to give people tickets for egregious offenses.

Park leaders estimated the parking fees will bring in an estimated $7 million in the first year.

