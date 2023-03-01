Proposed bill could mean no helmets for motorcyclists

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - House Bill 42 would make it legal for some motorcyclists in Tennessee to not have to wear a helmet.

The bill included a four-year pilot program, during which drivers and passengers who were 21 years of age and older, were not required to wear a crash helmet while operating or riding in a motorcycle or motorized bike.

The bill was placed on the House Transportation Subcommittee calendar for Wednesday, March 1.

This also means that a law enforcement officer would not be authorized to issue a citation to a person based solely upon evidence of a violation of the bill. So no helmet and no ticket.

Right now, the law in Tennessee required everyone operating or riding a motorized bike or motorcycle to wear a helmet. Some states that have weakened their helmet laws include Florida, Alabama and most recently Missouri.

Megan Cooper, public relations coordinator for The Auto Club Group or AAA, said those states saw more deaths and injuries go up because of this.

“Riding a motorcycle is inherently more risky than driving your regular passenger vehicle,” said Cooper. “Motorcyclist don’t have the protection that a typical normal passenger vehicle has with seatbelts, air bags and all of the other safety features so that’s one piece of the story. What we’ve seen in states that have repealed their motorcycle helmet laws, we’ve seen it happen in Michigan, in Florida, I believe the most recent state is Missouri, that has weakened their motorcycle helmet laws. Really what we found is overtime, we start to see an increase in injuries, in fatalities. We see an increase in traumatic brain injuries.”

She told WVLT News that AAA, The Auto Club Group, strongly opposed the legislative proposal that would substantially weaken Tennessee’s motorcycle helmet law, and therefore increase the number of deaths and traumatic injuries on Tennessee’s highways.

“There may not be an immediate impact when those helmet laws are repealed but what we’re finding is through the years those fatalities, those injuries, do start to trickle up because of the lack of helmet use in those areas,” said Cooper.

According to AAA, wearing motorcycle helmets reduced the risk of head injury by 69% and lowered the risk of death by 42%.

In 2020, states without universal helmet laws saw a 57% death rate among motorcyclists who were not wearing helmets, compared to 11% in states with universal helmet laws, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

After Michigan weakened its all-rider helmet law in 2012, the percentage of non-helmeted crash scene fatalities quadrupled, and the number of motorcyclist trauma patients hospitalized with a head injury rose 14%. Cooper said injuries as well as the cost of medical care would go up and this ultimately cost the state and taxpayers money.

“When those injuries do occur, the helmets are very effective at minimizing those injuries and thereby minimizing those medical costs,” Cooper said.

Multiple studies of states that repealed their motorcycle helmet law, showed an increase in rider deaths, serious and disabling brain injuries and medical costs, which are usually paid for by taxpayers and the state.

Annually, motorcycle crashes cost $13 billion in economic impact and $66 billion in societal harm, as measured by comprehensive costs based on 2010 data. When adjusted only for inflation, these amounts increase to $17 billion and $86 billion, respectively.

Serious injuries and fatalities accounted for 87% of total comprehensive costs of motorcycle crashes, compared to 57% of the total comprehensive costs of all motor vehicle crashes. The repeal of all-rider motorcycle helmet laws led to increased economic costs, including insurance premiums in many states.

Dale Bradford, Business Manager at Bootlegger Harley Davidson said he believes all riders should take a safety course but a helmet should be the rider’s choice.

”This is America, let’s let the person choose,” said Bradford.

If you are insured by TennCare, you still have to wear a helmet and would get a ticket if you’re caught without one.

