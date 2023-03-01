Unpacking ‘the PACT Act’ | Veterans exposed to toxins could qualify for money

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vietnam Veterans of America’s Knoxville chapter hosted a town hall Tuesday night to help military service members and their families understand the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act benefits.

The PACT Act automatically links 13 types of cancers, asthma and other illnesses to toxin exposure overseas. Previously, both veterans and families had to prove their loved ones were sick because of their time deployed.

Kimberly Hughes’ husband, Army Major Gary Hughes returned home from Afghanistan. Almost immediately, Kimberly Hughes knew something wasn’t right.

“He was coughing a lot. He was clearing his throat all the time. We knew right then and there that something was wrong,” said Kimberly Hughes.

Gary Hughes was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach and liver cancer. Soon after, he died. Cancer later was proven to be caused by his exposure to toxic burn pits overseas. “He was around burn pits all the time,” said Kimberly Hughes.

Kimberly Hughes fought to get the PACT Act passed. “It’s not only for the veterans themselves, but it’s also for the spouses and their families,” she said.

The act has been in law since August.

“The exposure is just limitless. We haven’t begun to scratch the surface of what might be. There were sulfur fires. There are just many toxic exposures,” said Public Information Officer for Knoxville’s Vietnam Veterans of America chapter, Chris Albrecht.

