Very heavy rain tonight before a First Alert for storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy this one last sunny day! Very heavy rain is due for arrival in a matter of hours, leading to an exceptionally soggy drive to work Thursday.

After a lull, rain is back Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday brings us our next First Alert Weather Day. Strong spring-like thunderstorms roll in through the afternoon rush.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Did you notice the slow arrival of high clouds through the day Wednesday? This is a sure sign of the approaching boundary. That starts with heavy rain closer to midnight, for many, not letting up until at least dawn Thursday. The weather maps have been showcasing widespread, 1 to 2 inches of rain, with some spots 2 to 3 inches of rainfall. It’s not out of the question for some pockets of low lying flooding on Thursday morning. That said, much of this falls when fewer people are out and about. Hopefully by the morning rush, fewer people will be impacted.

We do get a break in the rain for part of the day, Thursday, and maybe even a hint of some sunshine. We still have a very warm day despite the rain fall. By March standards this is about 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Now to Friday: some rain is here in the morning, small clusters of showers and the occasional thunderstorm. We are very warm out ahead of the approaching main line of thunderstorms. The First Alert goes active in the early afternoon. The big issue here is inconvenient thunderstorms keeping you from getting home on time Friday afternoon. There can also be some damaging wind gusts, and small hail, plus reduced visibility.

The main line of storms exits between about 6-7 o’clock Friday evening. From there we will see a gradual clearing of the sky heading into your weekend.

LOOKING AHEAD

While we do cool down substantially this weekend, temperatures are largely still above the early March normals. We have lots of sunshine both days this weekend and only a few mountain snow showers early Saturday morning. Highs are in the upper 50s but nights will be chilly. That said, not everyone will be below freezing. This is a very extended time in late winter for us to not be below 32 degrees.

The Monday forecast also looks very pleasant. We will have a few more high clouds, but will remain dry. Tuesday and Wednesday could bring a few like showers on what we call a “Northwest flow.”

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.