WVLT News honored with two Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards

Members of the WVLT News have been honored with two Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards.(WVLT News)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Members of the WVLT News have been honored with two Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards.

Founded in 1984, the Midsouth Emmys are a regional award organization organized by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). They promote excellence in the arts and sciences of television, including television news. The midsouth region covers North Carolina (except Asheville), Tennessee and the television market of Huntsville, AL.

News Serious Feature

Waiting to Death - Amanda Hara

Waiting to death: How COVID-19 killed an East Tenn. man who didn’t have the virus

Jack Harmon’s death certificate doesn’t list COVID-19 as his cause of death, but his family said that’s exactly what killed him. Just not in the way you would think.

Technology

Going Green: Five local farms test innovative tech - Ben Cathey, Pat Middendorf

Going Green: Wampler’s Farm Sausage using solar power to their tasty advantage

A Loudon County breakfast staple uses solar power and renewable energy to bring you your favorite breakfast side: sausage.

Going Green: From grass to your local restaurant, Vonore plant changing to-go

On the historic Stokely Farm in Tellico Plains, they’re standing in 40 acres of fallen grass but have about 150 acres total.

Going Green: As beef costs spike, some turn to eco-friendly mushrooms

Beef prices climbed 15% so far this year. Mushrooms grow in a fraction of the space using a fraction of the water of beef.

Going Green: Saving water, making money in Greenback

In Greenback, one family farm turns a profit by saving water. Eco-Rich said its lettuce tastes better, lasts longer and could help cities struggling to feed their people.

Going Green: Jeff County farm stores carbon by doing things the old way

The United States Department of Agriculture gives out big grants for energy savings and Tennessee farmers are getting in on the action. That includes Jefferson County’s LickSkillet Farm.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

