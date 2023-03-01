Zoo Knoxville opens new dinosaur exhibit to the public

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville opened its full dinosaur exhibit to the public on Wednesday. Dawn of the Dinosaurs includes 17 different species with a total of 22 dinosaurs.

″They’re so realistic and that was a part of the appeal,” Zoo Knoxville director of marketing Tina Rolen said. “We really wanted to make sure you could suspend your disbelief when you are here and feel like what it was to be on the earth when these giant terrible lizards, which is what dinosaurs mean, when they roamed the earth.”

The dinosaurs move and make noises like they did when they were alive millions of years ago. Rolen said the exhibit will be fun for all families, but they want to provide some education to visitors about dinosaurs as well.

“We also want to spark curiosity and be an educational resource and dinosaurs tell a great story about extinction because they are one of the five mass extinctions that have happened,” Rolen said.

The dinosaurs are spread out throughout the zoo which will allow people to see all of the animals and different dinosaurs.

There is no additional costs to see the dinosaurs at the zoo. It is all included with your general admission ticket.

