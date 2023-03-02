Burke Homers again as Vols down Charleston Southern, 8-2

Ten different Vols get hits while eight UT pitchers combined for 13 total strikeouts against the Bucs.
1B at bat for Tennessee
1B at bat for Tennessee(Jim Boofer)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The bats continued to stay hot as the second-ranked Tennessee Volunteers defeated Charleston Southern, 8-2, Wednesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, completing a two-game midweek sweep of the Buccaneers.

The Vols pushed their win-streak to eight games with the victory. For the second game in a row, the UT (8-2) offense logged double-digit hits, with Blake Burke being the driving force in that effort yet again, smashing a home run for the third consecutive game. He also pushed across four of Tennessee’s eight runs while scoring a couple himself and finishing the night 2-for-3.

During this week’s two midweek contests against the Bucs, Burke totaled five hits, including a pair of home runs, and drove in nine of the team’s 14 runs. Maui Ahuna, who made his much-anticipated UT debut on Tuesday, recorded his first RBI in the Orange and White with a single up the middle to score Christian Scott in the seventh inning.

As a team, 10 different Vols got in on the offensive outburst. The eight pitchers that threw also combined for 13 total strikeouts on the night.

Tennessee looks to continue its perfect homestand as it welcomes Gonzaga to Rocky Top for a three-game weekend series beginning Friday night at 6:30 p.m. ET inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

