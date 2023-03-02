Cat, missing for 2 years, found nearly 1,600 miles away, police say

A Miami cat, missing for 2 years, was found in Kansas, according to police.
A Miami cat, missing for 2 years, was found in Kansas, according to police.(Prairie Village Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (Gray News) - Authorities say a missing cat from Florida was recently found in Kansas.

The Prairie Village Police Department reports that an orange tabby cat was discovered by a resident last month.

The department shared a photo of the feline. Officers said the animal apparently traveled nearly 1,600 miles from the Miami area and was missing for two years.

According to police, it wasn’t immediately clear how the cat made its way from Florida, but one of their animal control officers contacted the cat’s owner after a microchip matched.

Prairie Village police said it’s working on getting the cat reunited with its owner while “figuring out she got here.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on I-40 West at Midway road
Two killed in deadly crash on I-40 West
One of them was found with suspected cocaine while the another suspected heroin.
Knoxville venue shuts down concert after three possible drug overdoses
Zakai Zeigler
Zakai Zeigler tore ACL during Arkansas game, Tennessee Athletics says
KCSO said that Kendra Ivey pled to First Degree Murder, and Charlie Martinez was found guilty...
KCSO: Suspects sentenced in east Knox County murder
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
‘Disturbed and embarrassed’ | KPD police chief reacts to Lisa Edwards

Latest News

Angie Gourirand, left, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their...
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains
According to the USDA, food prices still sit above historical average rates in 2023.
Knoxville mobile food pantry gives away months worth of food to families
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’
1B at bat for Tennessee
Burke Homers again as Vols down Charleston Southern, 8-2