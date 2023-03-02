Children no longer sleeping in DCS offices, except Shelby Co.

A pay increase has led to a hiring push within the state’s Department of Children’s Services.
TN Department of Children's Services building.
TN Department of Children's Services building.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services has been in the hot seat lately and faced harsh criticism over the last several months.

An audit of the department showed widespread mishandling of cases, even children sleeping in DCS offices.

More than 300 kids sleeping in state office buildings, DCS commissioner says

Since the scathing report and public backlash, the state has committed more funds to the department, including increased wages for case managers. This pay increase has led to a hiring frenzy, bringing over 120 new employees to the department.

On Wednesday, DCS Commissioner Margi Quin reported that the department is seeing major improvements.

”I’m happy to tell you we no longer have children sleeping in offices, with the exception of Shelby County,” Quin said. “So nowhere in the state as of about 2 weeks ago is any child sleeping in a DCS office. They’re all in transitional homes and Isaiah houses.”

DCS announces pay increase for case managers

DCS has received more than 550 applications for various case manager positions since February 16. For information on how to work for DCS, you can visit here.

