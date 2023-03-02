Knoxville mobile food pantry gives away months worth of food to families

The Knoxville Dream Center has an app that helps people find the next food truck location.
According to the USDA, food prices still sit above historical average rates in 2023.
According to the USDA, food prices still sit above historical average rates in 2023.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the USDA, food prices still sit above historical average rates in 2023.

Meanwhile, some relief could be on the way as Gov. Bill Lee is pushing for a three-month-long sales tax holiday on groceries. While families wait for the expected change, groups are filling in the gap.

Every week, The Knoxville Dream Center sends its Food Truck from its warehouse to 10 different parenting locations like churches and college campuses. The faith-based group served a total of 227,207 meals in 2022, which was a 23% increase from the previous year.

“It’s amazing what happens when you start giving away, it all starts to come,” said Director of Operations Ross Jones. “We believe that God’s behind that and so if we can be able to, again give that away to those who are struggling, more will come in always.”

Knoxville Dream Center has an app that helps people find the next food truck location, which are near KAT stops. Families can find the truck any time of the day twice a week.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

