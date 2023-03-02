Longtime Knoxville sports talk show caller Roger Davis remembered

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last 20 years, the voice of Roger Davis could be heard on just about every radio sports talk show you listened to around Knoxville.

On Tuesday, word got around that Davis had passed away after battling a sickness for a few days. For shows at 99.1 THE Sports Animal and the Tony Basilio Show, the news was especially devastating because it meant a longtime caller and friend’s daily interactions, have come to a halt.

“Knoxville sports radio as a whole lost a very special contributor,” said THE Sports Animal’s John Wilkerson who said he heard from Davis almost on a daily basis for the better part of 20 years on the air.

Over at the Tony Basilio Show, the Wednesday morning show was different than any other Basilio had done before. During the three hour show, the longtime host opened the phone lines and fielded dozens of calls for hours of listeners who shared memories and stories about Davis.

“He was in a higher class than most anybody,” said one caller while another said, “If there was ever a first ballot hall of famer for a VFL and caller, it was Roger.”

As longtime-caller and dedicated member of the First Apostolic Church in Knoxville, Davis would get recognized around Knoxville because of his frequent calls into popular sports shows, according to Basilio.

“We were so much more blessed by Roger than he ever was by us and that’s the way I look at Roger,” said Basilio.

The impact of Davis clearly stated on the radio as people all across East Tennessee shared their condolences and stories of the longtime Vols fan, but it’s also been visible by the outpouring of donations in the days after his death.

In a gofundme for funeral costs, more than $14,000 in donations have already poured in.

No announcements for a funeral have been made public yet.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.