Maryville man arrested after car chase

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville man is now in custody after leading officers on a car chase and crashing his car, a report from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office states.

The man, Michael James Rowe Jr., 34, was reportedly driving a black Ford Crown Victoria that was listed as belonging to a man, himself, wanted out of Loudon County on felony warrants for aggravated burglary and theft of several firearms. When deputies got behind Rowe and turned on their emergency lights, he reportedly began to accelerate, leading them on a chase.

“Deputies followed the vehicle to the area of Montgomery Lane in Maryville and located the crashed and abandoned vehicle on Sunrise Drive,” officials said. “Deputies set up a perimeter and began searching for Rowe on foot.”

As they were searching, a nearby homeowner told them that a man had entered his home and was in the basement, BCSO officials said. The deputies found Rowe inside, arrested him and charged him with felony evading arrest, resisting arrest, felony reckless endangerment, license required and the two charges out of Loudon County.

