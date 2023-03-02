Rain coverage scattered at times today, ahead of gusty, stronger storms tomorrow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After widespread heavy rain and storms last night, rain is spottier today. We’ll get back to more on and off rain later, and then stronger storms moves through with a WVLT First Alert Weather Day Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Last night’s 100% coverage of our area for hours, can leave standing water or some high water spots this morning. Rainfall is spottier by sunrise, with a low around 58 degrees.

Clouds stick around today, and the wind backs off. Spotty rain develops throughout the day, with a little more scattered coverage (40% of our area) late afternoon to early evening. Today’s high is cooler, but still above average, at 66 degrees.

More on and off rain move through late evening to the early overnight hours, but spotty by the morning with a low of 56 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday comes with gusts of 50+ mph area-wide, which can cause damage. This starts before a broken line of storms moves through, and will last for hours after the storms. The front itself can create a few stronger to isolated severe storms, and all of this is why Friday is a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. We’ll have a midday high of 72 degrees, then a small dip in temperatures and some a break in the clouds behind the storms.

Clouds and spotty showers return Friday night, which can change to a stray mountain snow shower. Most of our area cools to the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

This weekend starts about seasonable. Saturday is mostly cloudy to mostly sunny, with a high around 59 degrees. We’ll drop to the mid 30s Saturday night, with a clear sky and little wind so frost is possible and it will be freezing in the higher elevations. Sunday keeps looking warmer, now aimed at the mid 60s and a mostly sunny day.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, Monday warms to the low 70s with a few more afternoon clouds, ahead of scattered showers Monday night into early Tuesday. We’ll get back to 50s with clouds and some showers at times the second half of the week.

