Rockslide closes part of the Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency reported Thursday morning that the Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg was closed due to a rockslide.
Crews were called to the slide just before 7:00 a.m., and no injuries have been reported.
Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.
