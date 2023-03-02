Strong to severe storms move through on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday evening is relatively calm compared to what will happen once we wake up on Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The rest of tonight comes with mostly cloudy skies and periods of rain will start to develop by Friday morning. We’ll start Friday near 58 degrees.

When we wake up on Friday we’ll already feel the gusty winds. Winds pick up early across the plateau and will range from 20 to 40 mph with some occasional guests near 50. In the Smoky Mountains, winds could reach near 70 mph a times. This means we could see some trees come down even with out a severe storm moving through.

We will have the batches of storms creating some hazards and that’s the reason for the WVLT First Alert Weather Day. We’ll have a midday high of 72 degrees, then a small dip in temperatures and some a break in the clouds behind the storms. A brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out, but the primary damage will come from strong straight line winds.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thinking about the weekend? Well Saturday will bring a clearing trend from start to finish. What we will notice is slightly cooler air as the afternoon will only have temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll wake up on Sunday morning with clear skies and temperatures in the 30s. Some areas have the potential to see some light frost for the start of Sunday.

Sunday afternoon brings more sunshine and a very pleasant high in the mid to upper 60s.

More rain chances are back for next week as another front comes through Tuesday to Wednesday. That brings a slight warm up followed by a slight cool down.

