TDOT: Overturned propane truck prompts evacuations, medical helicopter en route

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned propane truck that has closed SR 340 at Allen Chapel Road in Cocke County has prompted a one mile evacuation, Tennessee Department of Transportation representative Mark Nagi said Thursday morning.

Nagi added that there is a medical helicopter on the way to the crash and told WVLT News that one person, the driver of the truck, was injured.

“This will be a long term closure on SR 340,” Nagi said.

There is an overturned propane truck that has closed SR 340 at Allen Chapel Road in Cocke County. Medical helicopter en route. pic.twitter.com/41HTrOVkex — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) March 2, 2023

