TDOT: Overturned propane truck prompts evacuations, medical helicopter en route
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned propane truck that has closed SR 340 at Allen Chapel Road in Cocke County has prompted a one mile evacuation, Tennessee Department of Transportation representative Mark Nagi said Thursday morning.
Nagi added that there is a medical helicopter on the way to the crash and told WVLT News that one person, the driver of the truck, was injured.
“This will be a long term closure on SR 340,” Nagi said.
