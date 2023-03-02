WVLT faces travel to East Tennessee schools for ‘Read Across America Day’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday, March 2, marks “Read Across America Day,” a day dedicated to promoting literacy as a way to help protect democracy.

The White House’s proclamation of the day states, “We celebrate the books that inspire our children to dream big, expand the limits of their understanding, and explore diverse perspectives and cultures through the eyes of others.”

To help celebrate, several familiar WVLT News faces headed to local schools to read to classrooms.

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley went to Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy to read Fox in Socks to Ms. Edwards’ first-grade class.

Anchor Casey Wheeless headed to Sterchi Elementary to read Wocket in My Pocket and The Cat in the Hat Comes Back to some second-graders.

Reporter Christyn Allen was at Oneida and Winfield Elementary to read The Foot Book and If I Ran the Rainforest.

Anchor and traffic reporter Whitney Turner made it over to Sterchi Elementary as well to read A Locket in My Pocket, Gertrude McFuzz, 123 and more to some first-graders.

Anchor Ted Hall treated Sterchi fifth-graders to readings of Oh the Places You’ll Go and Horton Hears a Who.

