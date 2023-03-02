WVLT faces travel to East Tennessee schools for ‘Read Across America Day’

Wednesday, March 2, marks “Read Across America Day,” a day dedicated to promoting literacy as a way to help protect democracy.
books generic
books generic(MGN)
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday, March 2, marks “Read Across America Day,” a day dedicated to promoting literacy as a way to help protect democracy.

The White House’s proclamation of the day states, “We celebrate the books that inspire our children to dream big, expand the limits of their understanding, and explore diverse perspectives and cultures through the eyes of others.”

To help celebrate, several familiar WVLT News faces headed to local schools to read to classrooms.

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley went to Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy to read Fox in Socks to Ms. Edwards’ first-grade class.

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley went to Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy to read Fox in...
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley went to Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy to read Fox in Socks to Ms. Edwards’ first grade class.(WVLT)

Anchor Casey Wheeless headed to Sterchi Elementary to read Wocket in My Pocket and The Cat in the Hat Comes Back to some second-graders.

Anchor Casey Wheeless headed to Sterchi Elementary to read Wocket in My Pocket and The Cat in...
Anchor Casey Wheeless headed to Sterchi Elementary to read Wocket in My Pocket and The Cat in the Hat Comes Back to some second graders.(WVLT)

Reporter Christyn Allen was at Oneida and Winfield Elementary to read The Foot Book and If I Ran the Rainforest.

Reporter Christyn Allen was at Oneida and Winfield Elementary to read The Foot Book and If I...
Reporter Christyn Allen was at Oneida and Winfield Elementary to read The Foot Book and If I Ran the Rainforest.(WVLT)

Anchor and traffic reporter Whitney Turner made it over to Sterchi Elementary as well to read A Locket in My Pocket, Gertrude McFuzz, 123 and more to some first-graders.

Anchor and traffic reporter Whitney Turner made it over to Sterchi Elementary as well to read A...
Anchor and traffic reporter Whitney Turner made it over to Sterchi Elementary as well to read A Locket in My Pocket, Gertrude McFuzz, 123 and more to some first graders.(WVLT)

Anchor Ted Hall treated Sterchi fifth-graders to readings of Oh the Places You’ll Go and Horton Hears a Who.

Anchor Ted Hall treated Sterchi fifth graders to readings of Oh the Places You’ll Go and Horton...
Anchor Ted Hall treated Sterchi fifth graders to readings of Oh the Places You’ll Go and Horton Hears a Who.(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Spencer Russell
Knoxville man facing second-degree murder charge in fentanyl death
Zakai Zeigler
Zakai Zeigler tore ACL during Arkansas game, Tennessee Athletics says
The crash happened on I-40 West at Midway road
Two killed in deadly crash on I-40 West
25 years ago, Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe opened at The Colonnade.
Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe to offer 1998 prices
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley adds up the soaking rains tonight and the severe storm risks...
Heavy rain tonight then another round of stronger storms and a First Alert Weather Day Friday

Latest News

default
TDOT: Overturned propane truck prompts evacuations, medical response
Zakai Zeigler
Zakai Zeigler tore ACL during Arkansas game, Tennessee Athletics says
First Alert Weather Day on Friday for strong to severe storms and winds near 50 mph.
Strong to severe storms move through on Friday
First Alert Weather at Noon
First Alert Weather at Noon