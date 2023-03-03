‘313 Initiative’ leads to 7 more arrests throughout East Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four multi-agency drug busts under the ‘313 Initiative’ lead to more arrests Wednesday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Two vehicles were stopped on I-75 in Campbell Co. when more than 30 grams of cocaine, half a pound of fentanyl and a stolen gun was confiscated by law enforcement.

Three men were arrested from those stops including Damien Daquan Hampton and Quaynell Duran King from Lexington Kentucky, and Otis Earl Robinson from Snellville Georgia.

Damien Daquan Hampton, of Lexington, Kentucky: One count of felon in possession of a handgun, one count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess a controlled substance, one count of tampering with evidence

Quaynell Duran King, of Lexington, Kentucky: One count of felon in possession of a handgun and one count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess a controlled substance

Otis Earl Robinson, of Snellville Georgia: One count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess a controlled substance – fentanyl and one count of possession of schedule VI

“Later in the day, the operation focused on the East Knoxville area, resulting in the traffic stop of a vehicle at the intersection of Cherry Street and Jefferson Avenue,” officials said. “During a search of the vehicle, authorities found fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and oxycodone pills.”

The investigation of that stop lead to a second vehicle being stopped off I-40. A stolen gun, more than half a pound of fentanyl and two pounds of methamphetamine was confiscated by police.

Four men from Detroit were arrested in those stops; Thamar Kareem Malik Farris, Terrell Erick-Shabazz Brown, Kevin Quatory Vaughn, and Davon James Sharpe.

Thamar Kareem Malik Farris, of Detroit, Michigan: One count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess fentanyl, one count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess methamphetamine, one count of possession of schedule II – cocaine, one count of possession of schedule II – oxycodone

Terrell Erick-Shabazz Brown, of Detroit, Michigan: One count of theft of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm with intent to go armed, one count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess fentanyl, and one count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess methamphetamine

Kevin Quatory Vaughn, of Detroit, Michigan: One count of theft of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm with intent to go armed, one count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess fentanyl, and one count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess methamphetamine

Davon James Sharpe, of Detroit, Michigan: One count of theft of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm with intent to go armed, one count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess fentanyl, and one count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess methamphetamine

An ongoing investigation targeting those bringing deadly drugs into Knox County and surrounding areas has resulted in the seizure of more than a pound of fentanyl, two pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, stolen guns, and the arrest of seven people.



