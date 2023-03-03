Adult woman poses as student, rides school bus, prompts lockdown

The woman reportedly provided false information to the bus driver.
Destiny Gonzalez
Destiny Gonzalez(Trousdale County Sheriff's Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An adult woman was caught riding a high school bus, allegedly claiming to be a student, according to the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, 23-year-old Destiny Gonzalez provided false information to the driver of a Trousdale County school bus driver, who then permitted her to ride, according to reports.

The Trousdale County Board of Education sent a letter to parents about the incident on Thursday.

Gonzalez arrived at the school, where teachers intercepted and escorted her to the office. During this time, the principal placed the high school on lockdown, according to the letter.

Within minutes, Gonzalez was removed from school property and taken to Trousdale Medical Center. The lockdown was lifted, and Gonzalez was arrested for criminal trespassing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Wallen graduated from Gibbs High School in 2011 where he played on the baseball team.
Morgan Wallen hosts free concert, gives big donation at his alma mater Gibbs High School
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks this cold front’s risks today and impacts to your...
Damaging winds and strong to severe storms possible on this First Alert Weather Day
The City of Oak Ridge reported Friday afternoon that a downed tree on Wedgewood Road was...
Tracking power outages and damages on Friday’s First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

FILE - The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., is shown Jan. 8, 2020. Republican...
Tennessee GOP lawmaker apologizes over ‘hanging’ comment
New TN aquarium exhibit showcases Appalachian aquatic life
Pigeon Forge, TN
Clearing sunshine for the rest of the weekend
Kiki Milloy
Lady Vols run-rule Belmont 19-0 in home opener
Blake Burke
Two-out offense pushes No. 2 Vols past Gonzaga, 8-2