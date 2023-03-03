Damaging winds and strong to severe storms possible on this First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front’s widespread gusty winds impact our area most of the day, with a batch of storms in the afternoon that can also be damaging on this WVLT First Alert Weather Day. The weekend will be calm, with sunshine returning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning becomes spotty on the rain, after overnight to early morning scattered rain and storms. We’re starting the day in the mid to the upper 50s, but increasing winds are already warming our higher elevations.

Winds and warmth crank up before storms move in, with a midday to early afternoon high around 75 degrees.

Gusts of 50 to 70 at times become widespread late morning through the evening hours, which is why we are all included in the High Wind Warning. This means we could see some trees come down even with out a severe storm moving through. We will have batches of storms creating some additional hazards, as downpours can create limited visibility at times, storms can crank up even more wind and potentially spin up a tornado, along with some hail.

Gusts of 40 to 50 mph continue in the evening, then gradually decrease overnight. Clouds loop back in and stick around, with some light rain showers and stray mountain snow possible. We’ll cool to around 40 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend is looking good for getting outside. Saturday starts out mostly cloudy, but becomes mostly sunny. We’ll top out around 59 degrees, with a cool breeze.

We’ll wakeup Sunday morning to a clear sky and a frosty cold morning in the mid 30s in the Valley and low 30s in our higher elevations. But, Sunday is all sunshine and a good climb to high around 66 degrees. afternoon brings more sunshine and a very pleasant high in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday is another nice day, with a few more afternoon clouds and a high around 70 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered, light rain showers move through Monday night. Temperatures move from 60s to 50s midweek, then showers return to end the week, with colder air. Friday is looking like scattered rain, with a change to some snow going into the weekend.

