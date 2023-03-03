East Tenn. NOAA Weather Radio down on First Alert Weather Day

The transmitter for the East Tennessee NOAA Weather Radio was reported as not working Friday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The transmitter for the East Tennessee NOAA Weather Radio was reported as not working Friday. As such, the administration is unable to send out weather alerts.

Previous Coverage: Damaging winds and strong to severe storms possible on this First Alert Weather Day

East Tennessee is expecting damaging winds and strong storms throughout Friday afternoon. Officials are asking that people have other ways to stay up to date, such as the WVLT First Alert Weather App, which you can download here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

default
Evacuations lifted, flipped propane truck removed in Cocke Co.
Davis passed away after battling sickness for a few days according to radio host Tony Basilio
Longtime Knoxville sports talk show caller Roger Davis remembered
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen announces free show at Bridgestone Arena
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Rockslide closes the Spur
Rockslide closes part of the Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks this cold front’s risks today and impacts to your...
Damaging winds and strong to severe storms possible on this First Alert Weather Day
Elliot Price, 44
Man pleads guilty, leaves court and commits another crime, DA says
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Not much information after dead man found in Campbell County
First Alert Weather - clipped version
First Alert Weather - clipped version