East Tenn. NOAA Weather Radio down on First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The transmitter for the East Tennessee NOAA Weather Radio was reported as not working Friday. As such, the administration is unable to send out weather alerts.

East Tennessee is expecting damaging winds and strong storms throughout Friday afternoon. Officials are asking that people have other ways to stay up to date, such as the WVLT First Alert Weather App, which you can download here.

