Evacuations lifted, flipped propane truck removed in Cocke Co.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned propane truck closed SR 340 for hours at Allen Chapel Road in Cocke Co. and prompted a one mile evacuation, Tennessee Department of Transportation representative Mark Nagi said Thursday morning.

The evacuation order was later lifted except for some homes, which were listed under a “no return” order. Those homes on South Highway 340 are: 401, 405, 407 and 409. As of 7:25 p.m., all residents were allowed to return home.

An overturned propane truck that has closed SR 340 at Allen Chapel Road in Cocke County has prompted a one mile evacuation.

“These residents will need to stay sheltered away from their homes for a few more hours. The remainder of homeowners can return back to their residences,” Cocke County Emergency Management Agency officials said.

Nagi added that the driver of the truck was airlifted to a local hospital. Officials added that the driver was responsive.

Additionally, WVLT News spoke to Sheriff CJ Ball who said he had two deputies sent to the hospital for inhaling propane fumes.

Cocke Co. Sheriff’s Office officials also said that any emergency responders should head to the Parrottsville Fire Department for incident command. Those emergency responders were also burning off the propane, according to CCSO officials.

The propane tank was cleared off the road and taken back to the JCCUD by police and fire personnel.

3-2-2023 @ 7:25 pm The propane tank has been delivered to its secure resting point under police and fire escort. 340 is open an evacuation is lifted Posted by Cocke County Emergency Management Agency on Thursday, March 2, 2023

“The school system has everything to assist your needs at the school,” CCSO officials said. WVLT News spoke to school representatives, who could not confirm if students were still at the school.

“This will be a long term closure on SR 340,” Nagi said.

There is an overturned propane truck that has closed SR 340 at Allen Chapel Road in Cocke County. Medical helicopter en route. pic.twitter.com/41HTrOVkex — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) March 2, 2023

