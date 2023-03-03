Great Smoky Mountains National Park asking for volunteers to track tree changes

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is asking people to participate in their “Adopt-A-Plot” program to track the seasonal changes of trees.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains National Park(GSMNP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is asking people to participate in their “Adopt-A-Plot” program to track the seasonal changes of trees.

That tracking is called phenology. Members of the public who visit the Smokies are asked to adopt a plotof trees near the roadside at Kanati Fork, Newfound Gap, Kuwohi (Dome Rd.), and other locations in the park.

Those who want to volunteer can attend a virtual orientation session on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those volunteers can then visit their plots to track buds and leaf drops.

“Volunteers will monitor when trees develop buds, leaf out, produce flowers and fruit, and when leaves change color,” officials said.

Data collected by the volunteers will then be used in park-wide research.

Those interested in participating can email Angel Chaffin at grsm_phenology@nps.gov to register for the virtual phenology orientation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

default
Evacuations lifted, flipped propane truck removed in Cocke Co.
Davis passed away after battling sickness for a few days according to radio host Tony Basilio
Longtime Knoxville sports talk show caller Roger Davis remembered
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen announces free show at Bridgestone Arena
Rockslide closes the Spur
Rockslide closes part of the Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial

Latest News

NOAA Weather Radio
East Tenn. NOAA Weather Radio down on First Alert Weather Day
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks this cold front’s risks today and impacts to your...
Damaging winds and strong to severe storms possible on this First Alert Weather Day
Elliot Price, 44
Man pleads guilty, leaves court and commits another crime, DA says
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Not much information after dead man found in Campbell County