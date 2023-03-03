Judge sets bond for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Ellen Gilland arrived on a walker during her court appearance at the Volusia County court.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) – A judge in Florida set a $150,000 bond Thursday for a 76-year-old woman accused of shooting her terminally ill husband to death.

Ellen Gilland arrived on a walker during her court appearance at the Volusia County courthouse.

Although she was initially denied bail, new evidence convinced the court to reconsider that decision.

The ruling followed a grand jury’s recommendation to indict her on a lesser offense, making her entitled to bond.

The judge also ordered that Gilland have no firearms or weapons in her possession. She’ll also be under court supervision.

First arrested on a capital offense, Gilland is now charged with assisting self-harm manslaughter, which is a first-degree felony.

The charges stem from what authorities call a failed murder-suicide agreement at a Daytona Beach hospital last month.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

