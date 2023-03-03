Knoxville woman celebrates 105th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman celebrated her 105th birthday at Shannondale of Knoxville Assisted Living on Friday and shared her secret to a long life.

Jeanne Fox was born in Ohio in 1918 but moved to Knoxville in 1963. She moved here with her late husband, Dick Fox.

Jeanne Fox lived an eventful life, including meeting some presidents. When she was 7 years old, she met President Herbert Hoover in the Oval Office and sang on the Capital steps. She also met President Franklin D. Roosevelt and First Lady Elanor Roosevelt when she was 18 years old.

There’s even a baby picture of her in front of the White House.

Jeanne Fox, who recently celebrated her 105th birthday, has lived an eventful life. (Ashley Bohle)

When she moved to Knoxville, Jeanne Fox started attending First Presbyterian Church and was one of the volunteers who helped build Fort Kid.

She also shared her secret to living long and staying young. “Being happy,” Jeanne Fox said. “I always have a happy disposition. I don’t go around looking for trouble.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.