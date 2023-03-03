KUB prepares for strong storms Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Utilities Board said they planned to have a full staff Friday to prepare for the strong storms that could bring power outages.

WVLT News issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday.

Winds pick up early across the plateau and will range from 20 to 40 mph with some occasional guests near 50. In the Smoky Mountains, winds could reach near 70 mph at times. This means we could see some trees come down even with out a severe storm moving through.

“We’ve been following the National Weather Service forecast all week long,” Steven Proffitt with KUB said. “We’re anticipating having a long afternoon, and possibly night.”

Proffitt said falling trees or limbs cause about 70% or power outages.

“They are predicting straight line winds. I’d say next to an ice storm, straight line winds are the worst thing that can happen to an electric system,” Proffitt said.

He said they were working on getting more crews and resources to help customers as fast as possible.

Your home could also be damaged by falling trees and branches.

President of Hancock Tree Services, John Hancock, said they always get more calls the day after storms. He said the best way to prepare was to take the proactive approach and survey what trees on your property might need to be taken down beforehand.

“We know what we’re looking for. And we know how many - we’ve cleaned up thousands of trees,” Hancock said. “And so, we can kind of see, well this kind of looks like a problem we’ve encountered before. And so, this is what you need to look for.”

You can report power outages on KUB’s website.

