Man pleads guilty, leaves court and commits another crime, DA says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was caught stealing from West Town Mall last June just hours after pleading guilty to a similar crime, officials at the office of District Attorney Charme Allen announced Friday.

According to the office, Elliot Price, 44, pled guilty on June 27, 2022 to stealing from the West Town Mall Belk. Just hours after his court session, Price reportedly went back to the mall and was caught on security cameras stealing from Dillard’s.

“Since pleading guilty to a misdemeanor did nothing to deter this criminal activity, the sentence for a felony for this career offender certainly will,” said DA Charme Allen.

Since Price is now considered a “career offender,” he will face a twelve-year sentence, the office said. Additionally, Price has seven prior convictions out of Greene County and North Carolina for second-degree kidnapping, escape, breaking and entering and drug trafficking charges.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.