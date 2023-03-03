‘More than disappointed’ | Covenant Health CEO responds to Lisa Edwards situation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The president of Covenant Health, the network that owns Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, spoke up about the situation involving Lisa Edwards, the woman who became unresponsive in Knoxville Police Department custody and later died.

Previous Coverage: Woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Knoxville police custody, 4 KPD personnel on administrative leave

It’s been almost one month since Lisa Edwards’ death at Fort Sanders. Jim VanderSteeg, President of Covenant Health, condemned what he saw on the body cam video that was released on the incident.

“I’m more than disappointed in the way that an individual was treated, in terms of verbally,” VanderSteeg said.

Previous Coverage: GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Edwards was arrested by KPD for trespassing at Fort Sanders on Feb. 5. She refused to leave after she was discharged. Edwards then became unresponsive in the back of a KPD cruiser and died of a stroke at Fort Sanders the next day.

The hospital is investigating what happened.

“Our desire is to treat everybody with dignity and respect,” VanderSteeg said. “And in that moment, some of the things that I heard were not dignity and respect. So that’s unacceptable to us and I can assure you that we’re dealing with it.”

Vandersteeg said the investigation is looking into clinical care, the role physicians played, and the security officers’ behavior.

Meanwhile, the family is searching for answers too.

Previous Coverage: ‘Overwhelmed by the support’ | Community hosts vigil for Lisa Edwards

“I put a lot of fault on the security officers at that hospital,” August Boylan said, Lisa Edwards’ daughter-in-law. “They said in that footage that they watched her walk into the hospital. That’s a bald-faced lie.”

One of the officers can be heard on the body camera video saying, “She was walking fine, they discharged her, and she was still walking fine. Now, she’s playing games.”

Boylan said Edwards hasn’t walked since suffering a stroke in 2019. She said the family is trying to get their hands on Edwards’ discharge papers from Fort Sanders.

“I think at this point, our best bet to get what we need is going to be to use a lawyer,” Boylan said.

She said the family just recently got authorization to talk to the team that treated Edwards at Fort Sanders but said her medical records are with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

It’s unclear how long the Fort Sanders investigation is expected to take.

Meanwhile, KPD officials are conducting their own internal investigation. The four employees involved remain on paid leave while that’s going on.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.