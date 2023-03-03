Morgan Wallen livestreams free concert, here’s how to watch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Morgan Wallen announced plans to livestream the Bridgestone Arena concert for fans who weren’t able to score free tickets to the show.

The country singer announced early Thursday morning that he would be performing the show for free, sending fans into a frenzy. The line of people hopeful for tickets wrapped around Bridgestone Arena and Broadway.

Free Morgan Wallen concert frenzy A line of fans waiting for free Morgan Wallen concert tickets is wrapped around downtown Nashville. https://bit.ly/3ZdnsfF Posted by WSMV 4, Nashville on Thursday, March 2, 2023

Fans said they left work, skipped school and even worked virtually while waiting in line for a chance at the free tickets. All available tickets were distributed, leaving many people waiting for tickets empty-handed.

To ensure no one gets left out, Morgan Wallen announced the concert would be live-streamed across all of his social media platforms Friday night at 7:30.

Since there are no tickets left cause you guys got ‘em so quick yesterday I wanted to make sure all of you had a chance to watch.. so we will be live streaming the free @BrdgstoneArena show on all my socials tonight at 7:30pm CT pic.twitter.com/zZy4uo7T3x — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) March 3, 2023

To join the livestream, visit Morgan Wallen’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.