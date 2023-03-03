Morgan Wallen livestreams free concert, here’s how to watch

Country music star Morgan Wallen announced a livestream for fans who couldn't get tickets to his free show at Bridgestone Arena.
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen(WSAZ)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Morgan Wallen announced plans to livestream the Bridgestone Arena concert for fans who weren’t able to score free tickets to the show.

The country singer announced early Thursday morning that he would be performing the show for free, sending fans into a frenzy. The line of people hopeful for tickets wrapped around Bridgestone Arena and Broadway.

Fans said they left work, skipped school and even worked virtually while waiting in line for a chance at the free tickets. All available tickets were distributed, leaving many people waiting for tickets empty-handed.

To ensure no one gets left out, Morgan Wallen announced the concert would be live-streamed across all of his social media platforms Friday night at 7:30.

To join the livestream, visit Morgan Wallen’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

