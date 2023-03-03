New trial date set for Lexington woman accused of murdering husband

Carol Hignite. (File image)
Carol Hignite. (File image)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new trial date has been set for a Lexington woman accused of murdering her husband.

According to the Herald Leader, 74-year-old Carol Hignite will go to trial again November 6-9.

Hignite’s trial ended with a hung jury in December.

She was charged with murder, knowingly abusing or neglecting an elderly person and arson. Prosecutors say Hignite attacked her husband with a hammer and left him lying on the floor for days.

Her defense said he suffered deadly injuries from an accidental fall and said the fire was an accident.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Wallen graduated from Gibbs High School in 2011 where he played on the baseball team.
Morgan Wallen hosts free concert, gives big donation at his alma mater Gibbs High School
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks this cold front’s risks today and impacts to your...
Damaging winds and strong to severe storms possible on this First Alert Weather Day
The City of Oak Ridge reported Friday afternoon that a downed tree on Wedgewood Road was...
Tracking power outages and damages on Friday’s First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

FILE - The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., is shown Jan. 8, 2020. Republican...
Tennessee GOP lawmaker apologizes over ‘hanging’ comment
New TN aquarium exhibit showcases Appalachian aquatic life
Pigeon Forge, TN
Clearing sunshine for the rest of the weekend
Kiki Milloy
Lady Vols run-rule Belmont 19-0 in home opener
Blake Burke
Two-out offense pushes No. 2 Vols past Gonzaga, 8-2