New trial date set for Lexington woman accused of murdering husband

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new trial date has been set for a Lexington woman accused of murdering her husband.

According to the Herald Leader, 74-year-old Carol Hignite will go to trial again November 6-9.

Hignite’s trial ended with a hung jury in December.

She was charged with murder, knowingly abusing or neglecting an elderly person and arson. Prosecutors say Hignite attacked her husband with a hammer and left him lying on the floor for days.

Her defense said he suffered deadly injuries from an accidental fall and said the fire was an accident.

