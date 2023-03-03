Not much information after dead man found in Campbell County

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning that they had found a dead man in Caryville.
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Campbell County Sheriff's Office(CCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning that they had found a dead man in Caryville.

“The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is processing the scene,” officials said. As the investigation is still in early stages, the department did not release any more information.

“This is an active investigation, more information will be provided as it becomes available,” CCSO’s announcement said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

default
Evacuations lifted, flipped propane truck removed in Cocke Co.
Davis passed away after battling sickness for a few days according to radio host Tony Basilio
Longtime Knoxville sports talk show caller Roger Davis remembered
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen announces free show at Bridgestone Arena
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Rockslide closes the Spur
Rockslide closes part of the Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg

Latest News

NOAA Weather Radio
East Tenn. NOAA Weather Radio down on First Alert Weather Day
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks this cold front’s risks today and impacts to your...
Damaging winds and strong to severe storms possible on this First Alert Weather Day
Elliot Price, 44
Man pleads guilty, leaves court and commits another crime, DA says
First Alert Weather - clipped version
First Alert Weather - clipped version