Not much information after dead man found in Campbell County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning that they had found a dead man in Caryville.

“The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is processing the scene,” officials said. As the investigation is still in early stages, the department did not release any more information.

“This is an active investigation, more information will be provided as it becomes available,” CCSO’s announcement said.

