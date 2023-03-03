Oak Ridge set to host 3 X 3 youth basketball league in April

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Faith, Family, and Basketball, that’s the focus of a dynamic basketball duo in Oak Ridge.

Last year we introduced you to Dominque James Wright (known as NEEK) and his wife Angela Phillips, better known as (ANG).

The two are former college basketball players who are now sharing their skills with youngsters here in East Tennessee.

In April, they’ll be doing so in the form of a special 3 on 3 league over at the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

“Neek competed in the World Championship for the FIBA three on three, we decided we wanted to bring the three on three lakes to East Tennessee,” Ang said. “It’s so great for development of players. And so we’re excited that we’re going to be doing this here in Oak Ridge all of April.”

The league will take place each Monday night in April and cater to kids from 2nd through 12th grade.

The mission for Neek and ANG, teaching these youngsters the fundamentals of basketball and life. And absolutely having a lot of fun along the way.

To sign up for the league and continue the fun of March Madness in April, you can click on the link below.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.