Oak Ridge set to host 3 X 3 youth basketball league in April

The competition will feature kids from second through 12th grade.
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Faith, Family, and Basketball, that’s the focus of a dynamic basketball duo in Oak Ridge.

Last year we introduced you to Dominque James Wright (known as NEEK) and his wife Angela Phillips, better known as (ANG).

The two are former college basketball players who are now sharing their skills with youngsters here in East Tennessee.

In April, they’ll be doing so in the form of a special 3 on 3 league over at the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

“Neek competed in the World Championship for the FIBA three on three, we decided we wanted to bring the three on three lakes to East Tennessee,” Ang said. “It’s so great for development of players. And so we’re excited that we’re going to be doing this here in Oak Ridge all of April.”

The league will take place each Monday night in April and cater to kids from 2nd through 12th grade.

The mission for Neek and ANG, teaching these youngsters the fundamentals of basketball and life. And absolutely having a lot of fun along the way.

To sign up for the league and continue the fun of March Madness in April, you can click on the link below.

Click here to sign up for Neek+Ang 3x3 Basketball League

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

default
Evacuations lifted, flipped propane truck removed in Cocke Co.
Davis passed away after battling sickness for a few days according to radio host Tony Basilio
Longtime Knoxville sports talk show caller Roger Davis remembered
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen announces free show at Bridgestone Arena
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Rockslide closes the Spur
Rockslide closes part of the Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg

Latest News

Tennessee Softball
Revised schedule for this weekend’s Tennessee Softball Classic
The Knoxville Utilities Board told WVLT News they were preparing for strong storms Friday.
KUB prepares for strong storms Friday
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 18, 2021 - Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
Tennessee’s Byron Young shines at NFL Combine
Wallen graduated from Gibbs High School in 2011 where he played on the baseball team.
Morgan Wallen hosts free concert at his alma mater Gibbs High School