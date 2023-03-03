Revised schedule for this weekend’s Tennessee Softball Classic

Impending weather pushes Lady Vols home opener back to Friday evening.
Tennessee Softball
Tennessee Softball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 2, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 4/7 Tennessee softball team opens up its 2023 home campaign this weekend, playing Friday through Sunday as it welcomes Appalachian State, Jacksonville State and Belmont to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium for the Tennessee Classic. The schedule has already undergone changes due to inclement weather moving into Knoxville.

The new schedule features the Lady Vols playing one game against App State on Friday, followed by two games against Jacksonville State on Saturday. The weekend wraps up with UT playing Belmont twice on Sunday.

Head coach Karen Weekly won her 1,000th game at the helm of the Lady Vols on Feb. 25, 2023, in a 12-0 win over UIC. She currently has 1,001 wins entering the weekend after defeating UIC again on Sunday.

Weekly is the second-winningest head coach in Tennessee Athletics history, among coaches of head-to-head team sports. She is second to the legendary Pat Summitt who won 1,098 games during her tenure as head coach of the Lady Vols women’s basketball program.

Prior to UT’s first game this weekend against App State, Tennessee will pause to honor Weekly for reaching 1,000 wins on Rocky Top.

