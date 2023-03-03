Tennessee’s Byron Young shines at NFL Combine

The Vols are represented at the 2023 NFL Combine with seven participants.
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 18, 2021 - Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 18, 2021 - Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athlet)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football was prominently represented at the 2023 NFL Combine with seven participants, and first-team All-Southeastern Conference defensive lineman Byron Young kicked off the weekend with a dazzling performance on Thursday evening at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Young’s numbers impacted the record books as he posted the second-fastest 40-yard dash time among defensive linemen with a 4.43. That mark was also the fourth-fastest time by a defensive lineman since 2003. Young, at 6-foot-2, 250 pounds, tied for the best broad jump of the day at 11 feet to go along with the second-best vertical jump at his position (38.0). His 7.11-second three-cone drill was the fourth-best of the evening.

Teammate Jeremy Banks excelled in drills with the linebackers. He had the second-best vertical jump among linebackers at 37.50 inches, and his broad jump of 10′7″ was the third-best at his position. Banks clocked a 4.53 40-yard dash, which was top eight among linebackers.

Of the 59 overall participants in the vertical jump on Thursday night, Tennessee produced two of the top four in Young (third) and Banks (fourth).

