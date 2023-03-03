Tracking power outages and damages on Friday’s First Alert Weather Day
WVLT News is keeping you up to date with damages and power outages as severe winds and storms move into the East Tennessee area.
Oak Ridge
The City of Oak Ridge reported Friday afternoon that a downed tree on Wedgewood Road was causing power outages. Areas near Nebraska Avenue, West Outer Drive, Bermuda Road, Robertsville Road and Montana Avenue are reporting those power outages.
Knoxville / Knox County
Additionally, the Knoxville Utilities Board reported 20,557 people without power. Those in the service area of KUB can check outages here.
City of Knoxville officials have several police, fire and public service crews on standby for wind and flooding. They reminded people to stay home unless absolutely necessary.
Sevier County
Sevier County Electric System’s power outage website reported 2,155 outages as of 3 p.m.
Old Sevierville Pike at Newell Circle Road was closed for a large downed tree, according to Seymour VFD.
Loudon County
The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office reported several blocked roads, mainly in Tellico Village and Greenback, from debris.
Additionally, the Lenoir City Utilities Board reported the following outages:
- Knoxville: 2,160
- Lenoir City: 1,639
- Loudon: 199
Customers can check this link for more information.
Cumberland County
The Volunteer Energy Cooperative Outage Map listed thousands of outages in various counties. Notably, 2,577 customers were without power in Cumberland County.
