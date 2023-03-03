Tracking power outages and damages on Friday’s First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News is keeping you up to date with damages and power outages as severe winds and storms move into the East Tennessee area.

Oak Ridge

The City of Oak Ridge reported Friday afternoon that a downed tree on Wedgewood Road was causing power outages. Areas near Nebraska Avenue, West Outer Drive, Bermuda Road, Robertsville Road and Montana Avenue are reporting those power outages.

OUTAGE ALERT: Soggy grounds and strong winds have knocked down a tree on power lines on Wedgewood Road. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.



To report an outage, call (865) 425-1803.

Knoxville / Knox County

Additionally, the Knoxville Utilities Board reported 20,557 people without power. Those in the service area of KUB can check outages here.

City of Knoxville officials have several police, fire and public service crews on standby for wind and flooding. They reminded people to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

City of Knoxville officials have several police, fire and public service crews on standby for wind and flooding. They reminded people to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

Sevier County

Sevier County Electric System’s power outage website reported 2,155 outages as of 3 p.m.

Old Sevierville Pike at Newell Circle Road was closed for a large downed tree, according to Seymour VFD.

Old Sevierville Pike at Newell Circle Road was closed for a large downed tree, according to Seymour VFD.

Loudon County

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office reported several blocked roads, mainly in Tellico Village and Greenback, from debris.

Additionally, the Lenoir City Utilities Board reported the following outages:

Knoxville: 2,160

Lenoir City: 1,639

Loudon: 199

Customers can check this link for more information.

Cumberland County

The Volunteer Energy Cooperative Outage Map listed thousands of outages in various counties. Notably, 2,577 customers were without power in Cumberland County.

