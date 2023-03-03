Doctor: Lesion removed from Biden’s chest was cancerous, no treatment needed

President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw.(Source: AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A skin lesion removed from President Joe Biden’s chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma — a common form of skin cancer — his doctor said Friday, adding that no further treatment was required.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House doctor who has served as Biden’s longtime physician, said “all cancerous tissue was successfully removed” during the president’s routine physical on Feb. 16.

O’Connor said the site of the removal on Biden’s chest has “healed nicely” and the president will continue regular skin screenings as part of his routine health plan.

Basal cells are among the most common and easily treated forms of cancer — especially when caught early. O’Connor said they don’t tend to spread like other cancers, but could grow in size, which is why they are removed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

default
Evacuations lifted, flipped propane truck removed in Cocke Co.
Davis passed away after battling sickness for a few days according to radio host Tony Basilio
Longtime Knoxville sports talk show caller Roger Davis remembered
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen announces free show at Bridgestone Arena
Rockslide closes the Spur
Rockslide closes part of the Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial

Latest News

Vernon Tyrell Willis, 26, faces 13 counts of second-degree assault and battery, according to...
Youth pastor arrested for inappropriately touching young girls at church, police say 
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll eastward after slamming Texas; 1 death reported
The City of Oak Ridge reported Friday afternoon that a downed tree on Wedgewood Road was...
Tracking power outages and damages on Friday’s First Alert Weather Day
Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty, the Chicago Police...
Accused Chicago officer killer ordered held without bond
FILE: An American bald eagle is seen perched on the branch of a tree in this photo from Oct....
2 men charged with allegedly killing bald eagle, Nebraska officials say